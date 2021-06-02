2021 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Nickolas Simpson

Graduates Name: Nickolas Simpson
School: Bakersfield High School
Future Plans: I plan on becoming a high school History teacher.
Extracurriculars: Ecology Club
Marching and Concert Band
Theatre
Gay Straight Alliance
Favorite Quote: "Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught." -Oscar Wilde
Favorite Memory: All the time I spent hanging out in Harvey Auditorium with my two best friends Madison and Bug my freshman year, and spending all my money at A1 across the street.
Advice To Future Generations: Do stupid things, but don't be stupid.
Parents Names: Mercedes Thayer