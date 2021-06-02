2021 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Madison Kossler

Graduates Name: Madison Kossler

School: Bakersfield High School

Accomplishments: Honor Roll

Break Glass Award

Future Plans: I hope to be a high school history teacher.

Extracurriculars: AVID

Tennis

Theatre Tech

Favorite Quote: "If you're happy doing what you love, no one can tell you you're not successful." - Harry Styles

Favorite Memory: All the time I spent in Harvey Auditorium with my best friends Nick and Bug, and spending all of our money at A1 across the street my freshman year.

Advice To Future Generations: You don't always have to be the solution to people's problems.

Parents Names: Scott Kossler