2021 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Madison Kossler

Graduates Name: Madison Kossler
School: Bakersfield High School
Accomplishments: Honor Roll
Break Glass Award
Future Plans: I hope to be a high school history teacher.
Extracurriculars: AVID
Tennis
Theatre Tech
Favorite Quote: "If you're happy doing what you love, no one can tell you you're not successful." - Harry Styles
Favorite Memory: All the time I spent in Harvey Auditorium with my best friends Nick and Bug, and spending all of our money at A1 across the street my freshman year.
Advice To Future Generations: You don't always have to be the solution to people's problems.
Parents Names: Scott Kossler