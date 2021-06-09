2021 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Elyssa B. Vento

Graduates Name: Elyssa B. Vento

School: Bakersfield High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll, Leadership, Student Council, Soccer MVP, Big Sister

Future Plans: Will be attending CSU Bakersfield, plan to transfer after on year to CSU Channel Island. Long term goal is to become an elementary school teacher.

Extracurriculars: Volunteering in my church youth group & my community. Enjoy playing soccer and spending time with family/friends.

Favorite Quote: Life is what you make it.

Advice To Future Generations: Follow your own path to success and happiness.

Parents Names: Beatrice Alcantar