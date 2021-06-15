2021 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Anaira Amber Sanchez

Graduates Name: Anaira Amber Sanchez

School: Bakersfield High School

Accomplishments: Graduate high school , got accepted to CSUB, developed a closer relationship with family. Played Viola for 9years. Played soccer for 14 years.

Future Plans: attend CSUB and keep playing soccer as a left -wing in an adult league ,until I get recruited by a university. I will continue playing my viola and continue seeking my love for music.

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Music, swim,Art, Jewelry, Fashion and spending time with 4dogs and 3 cats.

Favorite Quote: Let your faith be bigger than your fear.

Favorite Memory: Sitting first chair in The strolling strings district performance.

Advice To Future Generations: Do everything with love.

Parents Names: Ariana & Guadalupe Sanchez