2020 Graduates: Stockdale High School - Jacob Tiras (Settle)

Graduates Name: Jacob Tiras (Settle)
School: Stockdale High School
Accomplishments: Varsity Swim Captain - Eagle Scout
Future Plans: Industrial Automation; Giving back to my mentors
Extracurriculars: Four-Year Varsity Swimmer; Club Swim; Cub Scouts, Boy Scout, Eagle Scout
Favorite Quote: As iron sharpens iron, So a man sharpens the countenance of his friend.
Favorite Memory: 200 Fly Junior Olympics; FINISHING my last ever AP Exam.
Advice To Future Generations: Join BSA - Troop 484 is a great one. Consider doing ROC as much as considering AP/Honors classes. Maintain your relationships - especially the one with the Lord.
Parents Names: Jean Lafontaine Settle