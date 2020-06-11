2020 Graduate: Whayne Van Horn Elementary - Emma Marie Wedel Mata

Graduates Name: Emma Marie Wedel Mata

School: Whayne Van Horn Elementary

Accomplishments: Emma has accomplished an honor roll.

Future Plans: Emma's, future plans are to stay a honor roll student,and to become a nurse.

Extracurriculars: Emma has done band for two years, and basketball.

Favorite Quote: "When life gets you down, just keep swimming." - Ellen DeGeneres, Dory from Finding Nemo.

Favorite Memory: Emma's favorite memory is when her and her friends found out they had made the basketball team.

Advice To Future Generations: "Use the criticism you get as a motivation to work harder." -Emma

Parents Names: Joseph Mata, and Debra Marie Mata

