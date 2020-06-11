2020 Graduate: Whayne Van Horn Elementary - Emma Marie Wedel Mata

Graduates Name: Emma Marie Wedel Mata
School: Whayne Van Horn Elementary
Accomplishments: Emma has accomplished an honor roll.
Future Plans: Emma's, future plans are to stay a honor roll student,and to become a nurse.
Extracurriculars: Emma has done band for two years, and basketball.
Favorite Quote: "When life gets you down, just keep swimming." - Ellen DeGeneres, Dory from Finding Nemo.
Favorite Memory: Emma's favorite memory is when her and her friends found out they had made the basketball team.
Advice To Future Generations: "Use the criticism you get as a motivation to work harder." -Emma
Parents Names: Joseph Mata, and Debra Marie Mata