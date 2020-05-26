2020 Graduate: Valley Oaks High School - Christopher Banks

Graduates Name: Christopher Banks
School: Valley Oaks High School
Accomplishments: 3X USA National Power Tumbling Champion, ASB Vice President, President Attendee of HOBY, Leaders in Life, Toured Internationally with New American Singers, CSF Life Member, American Citizenship Award, Academic Excellence Award
Future Plans: Christopher plans on going to BC to study Physical Therapy and Music, with plans to transfer to Fresno State University.
Extracurriculars: Worship Leader, Ballroom Dance Club, Vocalist, USA Gymnastics Power Tumbling, Choir
Favorite Quote: "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light." - Albus Dumbledore
Favorite Memory: Climbing the Great Wall of China last summer!
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your youth, and use your time wisely because time will always pass by and what you do with that time is up to you.
Parents Names: Terrence and Shawnda Banks