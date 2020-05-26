2020 Graduate: Valley Oaks High School - Christopher Banks
Graduates Name: Christopher Banks

School: Valley Oaks High School

Accomplishments: 3X USA National Power Tumbling Champion, ASB Vice President, President Attendee of HOBY, Leaders in Life, Toured Internationally with New American Singers, CSF Life Member, American Citizenship Award, Academic Excellence Award

Future Plans: Christopher plans on going to BC to study Physical Therapy and Music, with plans to transfer to Fresno State University.

Extracurriculars: Worship Leader, Ballroom Dance Club, Vocalist, USA Gymnastics Power Tumbling, Choir

Favorite Quote: "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light." - Albus Dumbledore

Favorite Memory: Climbing the Great Wall of China last summer!

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy your youth, and use your time wisely because time will always pass by and what you do with that time is up to you.

Parents Names: Terrence and Shawnda Banks