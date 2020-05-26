Graduates Name: Farod Nash
School: University of Phoenix
Accomplishments: He has accomplished so much as a son, a brother, a friend, a husband, a father, and a college graduate. He strives to be a better person everyday by putting his mind to it and working hard to achieve it. Actions speak louder than words, and yours tell an incredible story. We know how hard you worked for this. Congratulations on your well deserved achievement. We are proud of you!
Future Plans: To become an Operational Manager and obtain my Masters in Project Management.
Favorite Quote: "Make each and everyday count like it is your last."
Advice To Future Generations: Through uncertainty and adversity, achieving your goals is still possible.
Parents Names: (Wife) Nicolia Nash, (Daughters) Nahlia Nash, Zahnia Nash