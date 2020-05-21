2020 Graduate: UCI - Andrew Beard

Graduates Name: Andrew Beard
School: UCI
Accomplishments: Best Reporter - Anteater TV
Future Plans: Would like to pursue a career as a screenwriter or a film director.
Extracurriculars: Anteater TV, Film Club, Newport Beach Film Festival Intern, Script Reader Intern for Eclectic Films, Turning Point USA, KUCI Talkshow host, Anteaters for Life Club.
Favorite Quote: Dear Evan Hansen, today is going to be a good day and here’s why…
Favorite Memory: Flooding my apartment for a fill shoot and not having enough towels to clean it up. Also, my roommate didn’t know what I was up to and came out his room catching my friend frantically trying to push the water out of his way with a Swiffer.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress. Do it tomorrow.
Parents Names: Tim and Suzanne Beard