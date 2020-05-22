2020 Graduate: Tehachapi High School - Matthew Bilotta

Graduates Name: Matthew Bilotta
School: Tehachapi High School
Accomplishments: Co-Valedictorian of the senior class, MVP Varsity Tennis, President of the Key Club, President of the Interact Club, Captain of the Mathletes team, Captain of the Science Bowl team, selected as a delegate to Boys State in Sacramento, Rotary Youth leadership camp.
Future Plans: Physics major at U.C. Berkeley
Extracurriculars: Four years varsity tennis, four years cross country, Key Club, Mathletes, Science Bowl , member of the School Site Council.
Parents Names: John and Lisa Bilotta