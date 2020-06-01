2020 Graduate: Taft Union High School - Antonio Medina

Graduates Name: Antonio Medina

School: Taft Union High School

Accomplishments: Winning league championship for basketball.

Future Plans: Attend Northern Arizona University

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Garden Club and fishing.

Favorite Quote: "Do not let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game" -Babe Ruth

Favorite Memory: Winning league championship, the game was very intense and felt awesome afterwards.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid of new beginnings.

Parents Names: Antonio Medina and Rosa Gonzalez