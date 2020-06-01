2020 Graduate: Taft Union High School - Antonio Medina

Graduates Name: Antonio Medina
School: Taft Union High School
Accomplishments: Winning league championship for basketball.
Future Plans: Attend Northern Arizona University
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Garden Club and fishing.
Favorite Quote: "Do not let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game" -Babe Ruth
Favorite Memory: Winning league championship, the game was very intense and felt awesome afterwards.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid of new beginnings.
Parents Names: Antonio Medina and Rosa Gonzalez