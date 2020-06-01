2020 Graduate: Taft Union High School - Andrew G. Sanchez-Carrithers

Graduates Name: Andrew G. Sanchez-Carrithers

School: Taft Union High School

Accomplishments: Basketball, League Champions

Future Plans: Attend Northern Arizona University to major in secondary education Mathematics.

Extracurriculars: Fishing, playing basketball, hanging out with friends.

Favorite Quote: "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what your gonna get."

Favorite Memory: Winning league with my team. Very surreal moment for us.

Advice To Future Generations: Just keep working hard and keep doing what you're doing.

Parents Names: Andres G. Sanchez and Jennifer Sites (deceased)