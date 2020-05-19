2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - Tucker Arias

Graduates Name: Tucker Arias

School: Stockdale High School

Accomplishments: 4.15 GPA. 1st Team All Area Football Lineman 2019, 1st Team All League SWYL Football 2020, Jockey Club Outstanding Athlete Award 2019, 2019 Hometown Sports All-star.

Future Plans: Study Kinesiology in college and eventually become a Physical Therapist.

Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball, Golf, Member of Spanish Honors Society, National Honors Society.

Favorite Quote: "What we've got here is a failure to communicate."

Favorite Memory: Football Hume Trip 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Wash your hands.