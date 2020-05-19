2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - Tucker Arias

Graduates Name: Tucker Arias
School: Stockdale High School
Accomplishments: 4.15 GPA. 1st Team All Area Football Lineman 2019, 1st Team All League SWYL Football 2020, Jockey Club Outstanding Athlete Award 2019, 2019 Hometown Sports All-star.
Future Plans: Study Kinesiology in college and eventually become a Physical Therapist.
Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball, Golf, Member of Spanish Honors Society, National Honors Society.
Favorite Quote: "What we've got here is a failure to communicate."
Favorite Memory: Football Hume Trip 2019
Advice To Future Generations: Wash your hands.