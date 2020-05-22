2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - Marcelina Gray

Graduates Name: Marcelina Gray

School: Stockdale High School

Accomplishments: GPA 4.1, National Honor Society Member, AVID member four years, Latina Leadership Youth, PAL volunteer and Link Crew three years.

Future Plans: California State University, San Marcos

Extracurriculars: Volleyball for three years and a part time job at Wool Growers.

Favorite Quote: Yes Sir

Favorite Memory: Watching her grow into a mature, wonderful and kind women.

Advice To Future Generations: Take your time, life will get crazy fast. Enjoy your time.

Parents Names: Tim  and Kim Halbwachs