2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - Marcelina Gray

Graduates Name: Marcelina Gray
School: Stockdale High School
Accomplishments: GPA 4.1, National Honor Society Member, AVID member four years, Latina Leadership Youth, PAL volunteer and Link Crew three years.
Future Plans: California State University, San Marcos
Extracurriculars: Volleyball for three years and a part time job at Wool Growers.
Favorite Quote: Yes Sir
Favorite Memory: Watching her grow into a mature, wonderful and kind women.
Advice To Future Generations: Take your time, life will get crazy fast. Enjoy your time.
Parents Names: Tim and Kim Halbwachs