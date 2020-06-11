2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - Liam Jenkins

Graduates Name: Liam Jenkins

School: Stockdale High School

Accomplishments: 4.1 NHS. 4 years band. CSF 4 years.

Future Plans: I want to be a biomedical engineer and make prosthetics for veterans because they have sacrificed their lives for us.

Extracurriculars: Band: jazz, wind symphony, symphony orchestra, Marching

Favorite Quote: God loves you.

Favorite Memory: Mr. Biller, band director, giving us his advice for the future.

Advice To Future Generations: Look to God.

Parents Names: Dierdre Quinlan-Thompson and Rich Jenkins

