2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - Liam Jenkins

Graduates Name: Liam Jenkins
School: Stockdale High School
Accomplishments: 4.1 NHS. 4 years band. CSF 4 years.
Future Plans: I want to be a biomedical engineer and make prosthetics for veterans because they have sacrificed their lives for us.
Extracurriculars: Band: jazz, wind symphony, symphony orchestra, Marching
Favorite Quote: God loves you.
Favorite Memory: Mr. Biller, band director, giving us his advice for the future.
Advice To Future Generations: Look to God.
Parents Names: Dierdre Quinlan-Thompson and Rich Jenkins