2020 Graduate: Stockdale High School - John Riley Weirather

Graduates Name: John Riley Weirather
School: Stockdale High School
Accomplishments: California Scholars Foundation, Bi-Literacy Certification, President's Award for Educational Excellence, Degree of Distinction National Speech and Debate Assoc. and a cumulative 4.5 GPA.
Future Plans: Majoring in Political Science with a Minor in Aerospace Studies at California State University of Fresno. Enrolling in Fresno State Air Force ROTC program. Extracurriculars: Model United Nations, Forensics, National Honors Society
Favorite Quote: "There is neither happiness nor misery in the world, only the comparison of one state with another, nothing more. He who has felt the deepest grief, is best able to experience supreme happiness." - Alexander Dumas The Count of Monte Cristo
Favorite Memory: The UC Davis MUN conference
Advice To Future Generations: Think for yourself. Learn from your mistakes, they make us who we are. Appreciate the time you have with those you care about.
Parents Names: Daniel Weirather