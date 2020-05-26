2020 Graduate: Shafter High School - Christian Valdivia
Fortino Valdivia

Graduates Name: Christian Valdivia

School: Shafter High School

Accomplishments: Most Outstanding PLTW Senior 2020 Award Recipient, PLTW Honor Chord Recipient, PLTW CA Student Scholar Medallion & Certificate Recipient, CSF Member

Future Plans: Attend CSU Bakersfield in the Fall.

Extracurriculars: Basketball, golf, and gaming.

Favorite Memory: Varsity Basketball - Senior Night

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment of high school and never take each day for granted.

Parents Names: Fortino and Maggie Valdivia