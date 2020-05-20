2020 Graduate: Sequoia Middle School - Calia Scott

Graduates Name: Calia Scott
School: Sequoia Middle School
Accomplishments: Calia Scott has maintained straight A's all year. She received multiple academic awards and acknowledgments including honor roll. She was in an advanced orchestra for both 7th and 8th grade and played the violin. Calia competed on the City Of Bakersfield's swim team and received multiple first place awards. Calia's outstanding academics has placed her GATE English and science for her freshman year! We are so proud of Calia and wish her nothing but continued success. Love Mom, Jimmie and Family.
Future Plans: Attending Mira Monte High School, joining the high school swim team, and maintaining outstanding grades.
Extracurriculars: Advanced orchestra, swim team and GATE.
Favorite Quote: Live, Laugh and Live
Favorite Memory: All school field trips.
Advice To Future Generations: Stay strong and nothing will go wrong. Believe and you will receive. Keep pushing for greatness!