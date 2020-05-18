2020 Graduate: San Diego State University - Troy D. Smith

Graduates Name: Troy D. Smith
School: San Diego State University
Accomplishments: Played on the SDSU Ice Hockey team and was team president for two of those years. Served as Resident Assistant for three years, participated in the SDSU Dance marathon which raised over $1 million dollars for the Rady Children’s Hospital. He joined the SDSU /Rady Leadership Team in his senior year where he helped organize their annual event and personally raised $2500.00.
Future Plans: I will be attending San Jose State University this fall for my Master of Social Work degree. With the education and experience that this degree supplies, I hope to serve my community by supporting essential services and providing opportunities and empowering others to improve their personal situations and independence.
Extracurriculars: Ice hockey, dance marathons, drums.
Favorite Quote: “You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”- Marcus Aurelius
Favorite Memory: At Dance Marathon SDSU 2020, our team reached our goal of $365,000 raised in six months for Rady Children’s hospital. I was fortunate to be able to share this special moment and achievement with my family and closest friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Recognize the daily impact that you can have in other people’s lives. Leadership can seem like a status that’s out of reach, however, leadership can be displayed by taking the initiative to make a positive impact in someone else’s life. Go out of your way to make someone’s day and inspire others to do the same.