2020 Graduate: Ridgeview High School - Victoria Aguilar

Graduates Name: Victoria Aguilar
School: Ridgeview High School
Accomplishments: 3.8 GPA, Tri-M Honors Music Society, Spanish Honors Society
Future Plans: I plan to stay in Bakersfield for two years and get my GED then plan to transfer to the University Of Hawaii Manoa to major in kinesiology.
Extracurriculars: Four years of Concert/Chamber Choir, three years of soccer, two years of cross country and Cooking Club.
Favorite Quote: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” - Winnie the Pooh
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would have to be homecoming night sitting in the spirit squad section and cheering for our football team throwing confetti and powder everywhere towards the end with friends and coming together having a blast.
Advice To Future Generations: There’s always going to be bumpy roads along the way, make your own path and make the impossible possible.
Parents Names: Lorena Ortega