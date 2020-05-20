Graduates Name: Samantha Ortiz
School: Ridgeview High School
Future Plans: I plan to go to Chico and major in Studio Arts and start my own business as well.
Extracurriculars: I participated in Track and Field for about two years, I volunteer at my church, and a farm named All Seated In A Barn.
Favorite Quote: “The rarest thing in the world is a strong point of view.”
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when I had our homecoming float dance practices, just seeing everyone laugh and have fun is what made everything worth it for us.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, we’re all human, but remember be a calm and peaceful but powerful presence.