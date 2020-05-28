2020 Graduate: Northern Arizona University - Morgan Ashley Polston

Graduates Name: Morgan Ashley Polston
School: Northern Arizona University
Accomplishments: Graduated with at 4.0 on the Dean's List with a Bachelor of Science in strategic communication with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in journalism.
Future Plans: Work in public relations
Extracurriculars: Hiking, paddle boarding, traveling, cooking, music, and reading
Favorite Quote: Stumbling in pursuit of grace ~ Sarah Kay
Advice To Future Generations: Move at your own pace, but keep moving.
Parents Names: Marlana Orr