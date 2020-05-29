2020 Graduate: Mira Monte High School - Xavier "Harvey" Reyes III

Graduates Name: Xavier "Harvey" Reyes III
School: Mira Monte High School
Accomplishments: Excelled in wrestling . Placed 1st in the South Yosemite league, Central Section and Valley Titles. He's an honor student and jockey club award winner. Xavier also won Mira Monte's Lion Award for best boys winter athlete. Xavier is a modest young man. He is very humble with a giving and caring spirit.
Future Plans: Marines, helping others. Possibly Bakersfield College.
Favorite Quote: Never give up!
Favorite Memory: Having a special bond with my uncle and grandfather. Making memories in wrestling and my senior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't try to fit in with the rest, be who you want to be instead of pleasing others.
Parents Names: Xavier and Gloria Reyes