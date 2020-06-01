2020 Graduate: Liberty High School - Stevie Morales

Graduates Name: Stevie Morales
School: Liberty High School
Accomplishments: Stevie has been in several honors classes and a cheerleader all four years. She has also been in the (PLTW) protect lead the way engineering program since middle school. She has held a 4.2 or higher GPA all four years and continues to strive to be the best that she can.
Future Plans: Stevie Morales will be attending Cal Baptist University where she will continue her study in engineering. Stevie received several scholarships and will go on to be a Lancer Cheerleader as well.
Extracurriculars: Stevie loves to cheer and has been in all star cheer for the past eight years. She has also been involved in honors society.
Favorite Memory: Had a great time cheering during football season
Advice To Future Generations: My advice would be that working alone is never a bad thing.
Parents Names: Margarita and Tony Morales