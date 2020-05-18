2020 Graduate: Liberty High School - Annaliese Spielman

Graduates Name: Annaliese Spielman
School: Liberty High School
Accomplishments: Kern County Mock Trial Honor Court Twice, Five Time Most Valuable Attorney Award, Academic Decathlon 1st Place Speech, 2nd Place Speech, 2nd Place Essay, 1st Place Interview, Top 10 Overall Scholastic Division
Future Plans: I will attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville majoring in Sociology with an emphasis in criminology before attending law school in hopes of becoming a prosecution attorney.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Girl's Golf, Mock Trial, Academic Decathlon, We the People, FCA Leadership, National English Honors Society, CSF, Girls in Government
Favorite Quote: "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise"
Favorite Memory: Lobbying in the State Capital with the Girls in Government program.
Advice To Future Generations: In order to succeed, you must be proud of the person you become.