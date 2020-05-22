2020 Graduate: Independence High School - Lauren Kienholz

Graduates Name: Lauren Kienholz
School: Independence High School
Accomplishments: AVID (4 years), Honor Roll, Multiple AP classes
Future Plans: I am planning on attending CSUB and majoring in Liberal Studies/Education to become an elementary school teacher.
Extracurriculars: Sunday school teacher at church and Youth group/Planning Committee Member.
Favorite Quote: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." - Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is going to my senior winter formal and being able to be with my friends.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations is to live life to the fullest while you are in high school and to enjoy your time while you're there. Take advantage of all of the events and participate as much as possible with all of your friends!
Parents Names: Del and Phyllis Kienholz