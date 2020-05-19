2020 Graduate: Garces Memorial High School - Lavender Reyna Esparza

Graduates Name: Lavender Reyna Esparza
School: Garces Memorial High School
Future Plans: Lavender plans to major in health science to become an Occupational Therapist or a Nurse at CSUDH.
Extracurriculars: Lavender has been on the Garces FFA Officer team for two years and ran varsity track for three years.
Favorite Quote: “So thankful for all the times we’ve shared that feel like a little bit of heaven here on earth”. Proverbs 27:9
Favorite Memory: Going to track meets and running with my friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Take in as much as you can.