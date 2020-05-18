2020 Graduate: Frontier High School - Tayler Duncan

Graduates Name: Tayler Duncan
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: FFA- Greenhand degree, Chapter degree, State degree, Varsity softball team all four years.
Future Plans: I am attending Adams State University on a softball scholarship and I will be working towards earning my degree in Nursing.
Extracurriculars: I show pigs through FFA. I play travel softball for the Firecrackers. I ride and care for my horses on my free time.
Favorite Quote: FFA has taught me more things than a classroom ever could!
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from high school was when I made the varsity Softball team as a freshman.
Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate being able to go to school because COVID-19 made me wish I was still in school.