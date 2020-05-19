2020 Graduate: Frontier High School - Sebastian Castellanos

Graduates Name: Sebastian Castellanos
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: 4.5 GPA, Captain of the Debate Team, Vice President of the History Club, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society.
Future Plans: Attend UCLA and become a medical doctor.
Extracurriculars: Interact Club - volunteer at events for the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, the Boys and Girls Club and other local events at churches and schools.
Favorite Quote: If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need. -Marcus Tullius Cicero
Favorite Memory: Volunteering as an usher at the Bakersfield Symphony orchestra.
Advice To Future Generations: Make sure to always consider the consequences that your actions will have upon other people, not just you.