2020 Graduate: Frontier High School - Sarah Miller

Graduates Name: Sarah Miller
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: Amazing artist and theater technician.
Future Plans: Entering Bakersfield College in the fall to pursue a degree in art and graphic design and theater.
Extracurriculars: Sarah was a member of the Game Club and Guitar Club. She was involved with Theater and Art.
Favorite Quote: From Six the Musical- "Sorry not sorry about what I said I was just having some fun!"
Favorite Memory: Seeing my art in an actual gallery for the first time was nothing short of amazing. It's one thing to see a piece as someone's phone background, or up by my mom's computer desk, but seeing something I made with my own two hands in a gallery makes me really feel like the practice I've put into honing my skills has really paid off.
Advice To Future Generations: It's understandable that you don't want to sound like a pompous, self centered, clown, but beating down your own confidence is worse than seeming a little self centered on the outside. Have some pride in what you do, you do it well.