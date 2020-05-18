2020 Graduate: Frontier High School - Kaleigh Butler

Graduates Name: Kaleigh Butler
School: Frontier High School
Accomplishments: FFA Degrees: Greenhand, Chapter and State Degree
Future Plans: I plan to attend Bakersfield College to major in early childhood education.
Extracurriculars: Choir for two years and FFA for four years.
Favorite Quote: “She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future ...”
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is going to Friday night football games with my best friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in activities, it makes high school so much better. You will meet so many amazing people and make unforgettable memories!