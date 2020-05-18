2020 Graduate: Frontier High School - Kaleigh Butler

Graduates Name: Kaleigh Butler

School: Frontier High School

Accomplishments: FFA Degrees: Greenhand, Chapter and State Degree

Future Plans: I plan to attend Bakersfield College to major in early childhood education.

Extracurriculars: Choir for two years and FFA for four years.

Favorite Quote: “She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future ...”

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is going to Friday night football games with my best friends.

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in activities, it makes high school so much better. You will meet so many amazing people and make unforgettable memories!