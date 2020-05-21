2020 Graduate: Frontier High School - Elise Nichole Enriquez

Graduates Name: Elise Nichole Enriquez

School: Frontier High School

Accomplishments: Four year Varsity Basketball Player, First Team All Conference and First Team All Area.

Future Plans: Attending Bakersfield College to study Kinesiology and playing Basketball as a Renegade.

Favorite Memory: Playing on the basketball team, attending football games and Homecoming week.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take high school for granted, you never know what could happen. Live every moment to the fullest and get involved!

Parents Names: Rob and Yvonne Enriquez