2020 Graduate: Foothill High School - Joseph Garcia

Graduates Name: Joseph Garcia
School: Foothill High School
Accomplishments: Receiving the Fred Haynes award in elementary and making the principal's list in elementary, Jr. High and High School.
Future Plans: Attending Bakersfield College.
Extracurriculars: Attending L.A. Dodger games, video gaming and fishing.
Favorite Quote: “Class of “2020” were all in this together. We made history!
Favorite Memory: Vacationing in Hawaii.
Advice To Future Generations: Stay in school and be all you can be! Don’t ever give up!
Parents Names: Sandra and Gabriel Garcia