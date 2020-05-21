2020 Graduate: Foothill High School - Joseph Garcia

Graduates Name: Joseph Garcia

School: Foothill High School

Accomplishments: Receiving the Fred Haynes award in elementary and making the principal's list in elementary, Jr. High and High School.

Future Plans: Attending Bakersfield College.

Extracurriculars: Attending L.A. Dodger games, video gaming and fishing.

Favorite Quote: “Class of “2020” were all in this together. We made history!

Favorite Memory: Vacationing in Hawaii.

Advice To Future Generations: Stay in school and be all you can be! Don’t ever give up!

Parents Names: Sandra and Gabriel Garcia