2020 Graduate: Foothill High School - Andrew Joseph Chavira

Graduates Name: Andrew Joseph Chavira
School: Foothill High School
Accomplishments: My son performed in Regional and State Honor Choir for the past four years representing Kern High School District. He also played Varsity baseball for the last four years. He was an excellent player and student and he was loved by all his teachers especially Mr Ortiz his choir teacher.
Future Plans: He plans to attend Bakersfield College hoping to get into baseball and choir, as he studies criminal justice to become a police officer.
Extracurriculars: My son is now currently working at our local grocery store called Foodland that is on Morning Drive. He works in the butcher department, as well as, in the front as a cashier.
Favorite Quote: This quarantine will be making you better and stronger as you go through your life hold your head up high and keep going forward.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory with watching him proudly as he performed in the regional and state choir. I would love to go to his concerts that they would have at the school and I loved watching him play baseball, as well I would be their for moral support as much as I could.