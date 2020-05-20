2020 Graduate: East Bakersfield High School - Allison Nelson

Graduates Name: Allison Nelson
School: East Bakersfield High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian - National Honor Society - International Thespian Society - California Scholarship Federation - American Legion Post #26 Bud Ray Scholarship Recipient - Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority Scholarship Recipient - Brigham Young University Scholarship/Grant Recipient
Future Plans: Allison plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in the fall and major in Theatre.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society - California Scholarship Federation -Theatre East, where she was Ms. Strict in their Fall Musical “Zombie Prom” and starred as Velma Kelly in their Spring production of “Chicago”.
Favorite Quote: It will all work out in the end and if it hasn’t worked out it is not the end.
Favorite Memory: Starring in Chicago as Velma Kelly with her closest friends
Advice To Future Generations: Be bold and take risks.