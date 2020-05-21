2020 Graduate: CSU Chico - Chris Loubey

Graduates Name: Chris Loubey
School: CSU Chico
Accomplishments: Bachelor's Degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in PETE
Future Plans: PE Teacher and Football coach, eventually moving to the collegiate level.
Extracurriculars: CSU Ballroom Dance Club, Challenge, PETE Club
Favorite Quote: But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31
Favorite Memory: Ballroom dancing in the studio in Yolo Hall.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep pushing on. Even though college is tough, the reward and success is great.
Parents Names: James and Stacey Loubey