2020 Graduate: Colorado State University - Nicole Sanchez Abarquez

Graduates Name: Nicole Sanchez Abarquez
School: Colorado State University
Accomplishments: Graduated with My Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science and with honors.
Future Plans: To continue on to grad school and to become a veterinarian.
Extracurriculars: Lab teacher's assistant and helped out at shelters.
Favorite Quote: "I think you are doing a beautiful job figuring out some heavy stuff." -Biomedical science professor.
Favorite Memory: Hanging with friends and learning a lot about myself.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up and it will be worth it in the end!
Parents Names: Richard Abarquez Sr., and Lillian Sanchez-Abarquez