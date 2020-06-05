2020 Graduate: Colorado State University - Nicole Sanchez Abarquez

Graduates Name: Nicole Sanchez Abarquez

School: Colorado State University

Accomplishments: Graduated with My Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science and with honors.

Future Plans: To continue on to grad school and to become a veterinarian.

Extracurriculars: Lab teacher's assistant and helped out at shelters.

Favorite Quote: "I think you are doing a beautiful job figuring out some heavy stuff." -Biomedical science professor.

Favorite Memory: Hanging with friends and learning a lot about myself.

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up and it will be worth it in the end!

Parents Names: Richard Abarquez Sr., and Lillian Sanchez-Abarquez