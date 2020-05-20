2020 Graduate: Cerro Coso Community College - Kassandra Arriaga

Graduates Name: Kassandra Arriaga
School: Cerro Coso Community College
Accomplishments: AA in Psychology
Future Plans: Pursue a Soccer Scholarship at Park University in Gilbert, Arizona.
Favorite Quote: Philippians 4:13
Favorite Memory: First day of school at Coso. I woke up at 5:30 a.m. for 6 a.m. soccer practice, then lingered around until I found the access programs, which has been my biggest supporter throughout these past two years. I remember being a shy kid, but now I’m me. And I graduated on my own.
Advice To Future Generations: Community college isn’t a bad start. It’s a great start, it gives you more leisure to change your major and it gives you the true feeling of doing things on your own. Nobody makes you do anything, so if you're not motivated for school yet don’t waste your money. Also, get involved. There’s a lot to do and see. Every school offers many unique opportunities, so take them.