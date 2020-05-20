2020 Graduate: Centennial High School - Jonathan Solis

Graduates Name: Jonathan Solis

School: Centennial High School

Accomplishments: Jonathan was part of choir, excelled academically & truly enjoyed his involvement in ROC.

Future Plans: Jonathan will attend Bakersfield College while pursuing his interest in Forestry Firefighting.

Extracurriculars: Jon loves playing football, boxing and music.

Favorite Quote: There’s no such thing as a life that’s better than yours.

Favorite Memory: Learning about cars and making friends at ROC.

Advice To Future Generations: No matter what gets you down, just get back up and keep going. It’s all worth it at the end.

Parents Names: Lorena Solis and David Solis