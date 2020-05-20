2020 Graduate: Centennial High School - Jonathan Solis

Graduates Name: Jonathan Solis
School: Centennial High School
Accomplishments: Jonathan was part of choir, excelled academically & truly enjoyed his involvement in ROC.
Future Plans: Jonathan will attend Bakersfield College while pursuing his interest in Forestry Firefighting.
Extracurriculars: Jon loves playing football, boxing and music.
Favorite Quote: There’s no such thing as a life that’s better than yours.
Favorite Memory: Learning about cars and making friends at ROC.
Advice To Future Generations: No matter what gets you down, just get back up and keep going. It’s all worth it at the end.
Parents Names: Lorena Solis and David Solis