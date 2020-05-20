2020 Graduate: Centennial High School - Erin Pauley

Graduates Name: Erin Pauley
School: Centennial High School
Accomplishments: Kern County Honor Band for four years, Marching Hawks/Wind Ensemble for four years (Uniform Captain, senior year), 2019 Kern County Fair Authors Corner-Best in Show and first place, Bakersfield Youth Symphony for one semester.
Future Plans: Attending the Dodge Film School at Chapman University majoring in screenwriting.
Extracurriculars: Wind Ensemble/Marching Hawks, Drama, Fandom Club, D&D Club, Robotics Club.
Favorite Quote: "Hope is something you give yourself. That is the meaning of inner strength." -Iroh
Favorite Memory: Band Disneyland trip freshman year.
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up.