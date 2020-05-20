2020 Graduate: Centennial High School - Audra McLeod

Graduates Name: Audra McLeod
School: Centennial High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, ranked 1st in class with a perfect 4.5 GPA taking all Honors and Advanced Placement classes. National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, California Scholastic Federation lifetime achievement. Finalist in Daughters of American Revolution 2020. Two time winner JJ’s Legacy Organ Donor Campaign. Third at State Competition in the We the People competition.
Future Plans: Attending UCLA Honors program in the fall majoring in Neuroscience.
Extracurriculars: We the People, state competitor on Robotics Team, four years in the Bio-Med Academy, certified bi-lingual certificate, Vice President Honors Society, Interact Club, Link Crew Mentor, member of ASB.
Favorite Quote: The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles!
Favorite Memory: Winning first place at the We the People Regional competition senior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Success doesn’t just find you. You have to go out and get it!