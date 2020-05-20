2020 Graduate: California State University, East Bay - Grant Frink

Graduates Name: Grant Frink
School: California State University, East Bay
Accomplishments: Serving as the Western Regional Vice-President Assistant Vice President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. 2019-2020; 2019 Homecoming King.
Future Plans: I will start at the Ritz Carlton as a part of the Voyager (Leadership Development Program) in September.
Extracurriculars: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Black Students Union, Resident Housing Association, Orientation Team, Hospitality & Tourism Club, Associated Students, Inc., National Pan-Hellenic Council, My Other Brother.
Favorite Quote: "People will forget what you said, forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” -Maya Angelou
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was traveling to the Hotel Experience: Reimagining Hospitality in NYC.
Advice To Future Generations: Explore your interests.