2020 Graduate: California State University, East Bay - Grant Frink

Accomplishments: Serving as the Western Regional Vice-President Assistant Vice President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. 2019-2020; 2019 Homecoming King.

Future Plans: I will start at the Ritz Carlton as a part of the Voyager (Leadership Development Program) in September.

Extracurriculars: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Black Students Union, Resident Housing Association, Orientation Team, Hospitality & Tourism Club, Associated Students, Inc., National Pan-Hellenic Council, My Other Brother.

Favorite Quote: "People will forget what you said, forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” -Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was traveling to the Hotel Experience: Reimagining Hospitality in NYC.

Advice To Future Generations: Explore your interests.