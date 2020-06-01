2020 Graduate: California State University, Bakersfield - Leanna Harp

Graduates Name: Leanna Harp

School: California State University, Bakersfield

Accomplishments: B.S in Psychology; volunteering a craft booth at CSUB's Mental Health Fair Day; being part of The Access Ability club at CSUB to advocate for students with disabilities; and 19-year cancer survivor.

Future Plans: Save up money and apply for my master's degree.

Extracurriculars: I love crafting, volunteering at the local animal shelter, and raising money for Relay for Life every year.

Favorite Quote: You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it. (Robin Williams)

Favorite Memory: When the CSUB newspaper interviewed me about having my service dog as a college student.

Advice To Future Generations: Take your time and enjoy the experience. Try not to be so hard yourself.

Parents Names: Michael and Michelle Harp