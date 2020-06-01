2020 Graduate: California State University, Bakersfield - Leanna Harp

Graduates Name: Leanna Harp
School: California State University, Bakersfield
Accomplishments: B.S in Psychology; volunteering a craft booth at CSUB's Mental Health Fair Day; being part of The Access Ability club at CSUB to advocate for students with disabilities; and 19-year cancer survivor.
Future Plans: Save up money and apply for my master's degree.
Extracurriculars: I love crafting, volunteering at the local animal shelter, and raising money for Relay for Life every year.
Favorite Quote: You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it. (Robin Williams)
Favorite Memory: When the CSUB newspaper interviewed me about having my service dog as a college student.
Advice To Future Generations: Take your time and enjoy the experience. Try not to be so hard yourself.
Parents Names: Michael and Michelle Harp