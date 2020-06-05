2020 Graduate: California State University, Bakersfield - Jerome A. Piper Sr.

Graduates Name: Jerome A. Piper Sr.
School: California State University, Bakersfield
Accomplishments: I graduated with my bachelor's degree in liberal studies. Overcame a serious substance abuse addiction and regained custody of my youngest daughter.
Future Plans: To be of service in the County of Kern and the Bakersfield area in the field of drug and alcohol counseling.
Extracurriculars: Fatherhood
Favorite Quote: “Never lose your objectivity.”
Favorite Memory: Completing the drug and alcohol studies program through California State University Bakersfield - Extended University.
Advice To Future Generations: Always strive to be the best version of yourself possible for the world.
Parents Names: Cynthia James-McKinley