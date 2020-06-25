2020 Graduate: California State University, Bakersfield - Adair Michele Wilson

Graduates Name: Adair Michele Wilson
School: California State University, Bakersfield
Accomplishments: Sociology Degree with a concentration in Human Services
Extracurriculars: Volunteered at Bakersfield Homeless Center
Favorite Quote: "When you do too much, people get dependent on you. And if you do nothing, they lose hope ... when you do things right, people won't be sure you've done anything at all." (Futurama)
Favorite Memory: When one of my teachers showed us a California Gold episode that had one of my Dad's old band mates playing his violin. I had no idea he was going to pop up on the TV screen!
Parents Names: Diana and Lonnie Wilson