2020 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Talia Mickelsen

Graduates Name: Talia Mickelsen
School: Bakersfield High School
Accomplishments: GPA 4.26, National Honor Society, ASB Commissioner of Clubs, ASB Representative, & California Scholarship Federation.
Future Plans: I will be attending University of California, Davis majoring in Animal Sciences and I am committed to diving for UC Davis.
Extracurriculars: Varsity diving four years, 2018 D1 Valley diving champion, 2018 & 2019 Clovis West diving Champion, 2018 & 2019 SYL diving champion, 2018 & 2019 Garces diving Invite first place, 2018 All Area Diver, 2018 CIF 21st State dive placement, 2019 Bakersfield Jockey Club award, 2020 Taft diving Invite 1st place, 2017, 2018, 2019 BHS MVP diver, 2018 Kern High Rising Star Artist, & 2018 California Art Education Association Award.
Favorite Quote: Do not ruin the things you can control by worrying about the things you can't.
Favorite Memory: Diving for BHS, hanging out with friends, art class, dances, and football games.
Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself and don't change for the high school society expectations.