2020 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Abigail Resolme

Graduates Name: Abigail Resolme
School: Bakersfield High School
Accomplishments: Twelve years of piano lessons, Swim, Theatre, Dance, Culinary Program with the KHSD ROC program.
Future Plans: Attend Cuesta and then move on to a University with plans to major in Health/Dietetics with a focus on Culinary Arts.
Extracurriculars: Theatre, Choir, Music, Culinary Arts, Swim
Favorite Quote: “Seize the Day”
Favorite Memory: Making beautiful music with the chamber singers group.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take your education for granted.