2020 Graduate: Bakersfield High School - Abigail Resolme

Graduates Name: Abigail Resolme

School: Bakersfield High School

Accomplishments: Twelve years of piano lessons, Swim, Theatre, Dance, Culinary Program with the KHSD ROC program.

Future Plans: Attend Cuesta and then move on to a University with plans to major in Health/Dietetics with a focus on Culinary Arts.

Extracurriculars: Theatre, Choir, Music, Culinary Arts, Swim

Favorite Quote: “Seize the Day”

Favorite Memory: Making beautiful music with the chamber singers group.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take your education for granted.