2020 Graduate: Bakersfield College Child Development Center - Kai Joseph Lomack

Graduates Name: Kai Joseph Lomack
School: Bakersfield College Child Development Center
Accomplishments: Kai mastered astute letter and number writing (on his desk and on paper). He's a savant with stick figures. Although from time to time, he terrorized his teachers with hugs and jokes, Kai learned how to pour milk without spilling the entire container. Most of all, Kai accomplished making friends with all the great kids and staff. He loved every minute of BC!
Future Plans: Kai intends to rock the kindergarten playground at his next school. He is preparing over the summer by climbing up to his tree fort and dangling from branch limbs, throwing balls and frisbees (in and out of the house), and riding his scooter and skateboard respectively into his grandmother's refrigerator.
Extracurriculars: Kai's extracurricular activities include baseball, football, hip hop, dancing on the trampoline, swimming, playing with his siblings, taking his siblings' toys and iPads and then running very fast. Kai also loves yard work and his pets.
Favorite Quote: "It wasn't me!"
Favorite Memory: Kai's favorite memory at BC involves showing his baby brother how to wash hands in the children's sink area and then trying to persuade his teacher that his baby brother isn't his baby brother, but a new bald guy who just enrolled in the school.
Advice To Future Generations: BC Child Development Center is a fantastic environment for all children.