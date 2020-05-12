2020 Graduate: Bakersfield Christian High School - Nathan Smidt II

Graduates Name: Nathan Smidt II

School: Bakersfield Christian High School

Accomplishments: Glendon Rogers award recipient, most outstanding art student award, most outstanding science student award, freshman of the year award basketball, most improved: swim and dive, most improved: basketball, coaches award: dive.

Future Plans: Cal Poly SLO

Extracurriculars: Sunday School Teacher, Ford Dimension, ASB President, Football, Basketball, Dive.

Favorite Quote: “Death is what gives life meaning” -Dr. Strange

Favorite Memory: Winning a State Championship.

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up.