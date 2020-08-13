Edward Robert Shinsky has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Mojave on July 25.
According to the Kern County coroner’s office, Shinsky was shot multiple times at the 10000 Block 15th Street at 3:45 p.m. His death has been classified as a homicide.
